Gunshots In DR Congo's Goma As Protesters Attack Embassies

AFP

Goma, DR Congo: Gunshots rang out on Tuesday through parts of the besieged DR Congo city of Goma, where Congolese have clashed with fighters, while furious attacked embassies in the capital Kinshasa.

The main city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has become a battleground since fighters from the M23 armed group entered central Goma on Sunday night after a weeks-long advance through the region.

The lightning offensive marks a major escalation in the vast central African country's mineral-rich east, which has been plagued by fighting between armed groups backed by regional rivals since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

It has also triggered a spiralling humanitarian crisis, forcing half a million people from their homes since the start of the year, the UN refugee agency said on Monday.

In Kinshasa, protesters criticising international inaction attacked the embassies of France, Belgium and the United States.

Kenya's principal secretary for foreign affairs Korir Sing'Oei on X condemned attacks on Kenyan, Ugandan and South African embassies by "marauding protesters who are voicing their discontent".

The US embassy in Kinshasa has advised citizens to "shelter in place and avoid movements".

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned the "unacceptable" attack, saying a fire in the French embassy building was now under control.

With tensions rising, the UN Security Council was scheduled to meet later on Tuesday.

In Goma, gunshots could still be heard on Tuesday although the intensity of the fighting appeared to have decreased.

The city of one million, which was already home to an estimated 700,000 internally displaced people, sits on the shores of Lake Kivu on the border with Rwanda.

Despite the sound of gunfire nearby, some residents ventured down to the lakeside, according to AFP correspondents.

Dozens of M23 fighters were seen marching through Goma's main streets, some wearing bulletproof vests and carrying Congolese weapons.

Several residents said they had been robbed by Congolese soldiers or militia fighters.

"They stole everything from us, our phones, even our shoes. We saw them take off their clothes and throw away their weapons," said Jospin Nyolemwaka, who fled his neighbourhood.

"We're starting to leave here, but there was looting yesterday. We saw bodies in the road," a resident of Goma's Kituku market area told AFP.