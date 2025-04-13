Yemen's Houthis Claim Responsibility For Three Airstrikes On Israel

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, April 14 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for three airstrikes on Israeli targets, according to a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said his group launched two missiles toward central Israel on Sunday, one on the Sdot Micha military base and the other on the Ben Gurion airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sarea added the group also carried out a drone strike against a "vital target" in the Ashkelon area, southern Israel, not specifying the target.

Earlier in the day, Israel's military said that a missile launched from Yemen was "likely intercepted" by its air defence systems before entering Israeli airspace.

The launch triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, sending millions of residents to shelters. No injuries or damage were reported, according to Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom.

Earlier on Friday Houthi group said in a statement that it launched fresh drone attacks at the city of Tel Aviv in central Israel.

"Our Air Force carried out a qualitative military operation against two Israeli military targets in Tel Aviv, using two drones," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The spokesperson indicated that the attacks were carried out in support of the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We affirm that confronting the ongoing American aggression against our country will not prevent us from continuing to fulfill our duty towards Gaza," Sarea added.

The Houthis, who control vast areas of northern Yemen, have been attacking Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemen-based militia claims that it will stop operations if Israel ends the ongoing war in Gaza and allows essential food and medicine into the strip.