Children's Medical Institution Damaged In Kherson Shelling

2025-04-13 09:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A children's medical institution in Kherson sustained damage due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"During the latest attack by Russian terrorists in Kherson, a children's medical institution was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as children, their parents, and staff were in a shelter at the time," Mrochko stated.

Read also: Russians shell Kherson , one woman killed

As reported by Ukrinform, one civilian was killed as Russian forces shelled Kherson's central district with artillery.

