Children's Medical Institution Damaged In Kherson Shelling
This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"During the latest attack by Russian terrorists in Kherson, a children's medical institution was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as children, their parents, and staff were in a shelter at the time," Mrochko stated.Read also: Russians shell Kherson , one woman killed
As reported by Ukrinform, one civilian was killed as Russian forces shelled Kherson's central district with artillery.
