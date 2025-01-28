Odisha Poised To Lead Synthetic Textile Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (KNN) Bhubaneswar is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 'Utkarsa Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', scheduled for January 28-29.

The event aims to showcase Odisha's potential as a global industrial hub and is attracting significant interest from leaders worldwide.

Debabrata Ghosh, Director and Marketing Head of Oerlikon, a leading global textile machinery manufacturer, expressed confidence in Odisha's future as a frontrunner in the synthetic fibre-based textile industry.

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said,“Odisha has the potential to become the next global engine for the synthetic fibre-based textile sector. The joint venture between Indian Oil and MCTI to establish a spinning plant here will lay the foundation for this industry.”

Ghosh highlighted Odisha's strategic advantages, including access to ports, abundant mineral resources, and an affordable, skilled workforce. "With over 50 per cent of Eastern India's population residing in Odisha, the state is uniquely positioned to lead this industrial transformation," he added.

The state's business-friendly policies and expanding infrastructure further bolster its appeal as an industrial destination. Ghosh noted that Eastern India has long lacked a large, integrated textile manufacturing facility, making Odisha's efforts a game-changer for the region.

India's rapid economic growth adds to the momentum. "India is growing steadily at 8 per cent annually. The GDP has risen from USD 442 billion in 2000 to a projected USD 4 trillion by 2025. By 2046, we could reach USD 30 trillion.

This trajectory ensures a robust 12 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector over the next two decades," Ghosh explained.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for driving India's emergence as a global industrial powerhouse.

As preparations near completion, the conclave is expected to attract key stakeholders and investments, further solidifying Odisha's position as a vital player in India's industrial future.

With its ambitious vision and ongoing developments, Odisha is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economic landscape.

