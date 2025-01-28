(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“ Axis Max Life ”/“ Company ”), announced planting 7000+ samplings across its 35 branches in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, under its ' InsureEarth ' program today. Over 1,700 volunteers, including employees, agency partners, and local community members, actively participated in a synchronized tree plantation drive in 35 Aarohan branches spread across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Axis Max Life plants 7,000+ saplings across 35 cities by 1,700 volunteers

The plantation initiative aims to promote green living by transforming local hotspots, such as parks, schools, and public spaces, into greener and cleaner environment. Additionally, local communities are being actively engaged to ensure shared ownership and long-term sustainability.

Sumit Madan, Chief Distribution Officer, Axis Max Life said, "At Axis Max Life, we believe in delivering on our promise of ' Double Bharosa '-a promise to protect not only the financial future of our customers but also the future of the planet for future generations. As we expand beyond metro and tier 1 cities, we aim to foster deeper connection with communities in these cities by providing financial security as well by actively participating in their environmental well-being. By planting saplings in these regions, the campaign is set to create a ripple effect, bringing local communities together and raising awareness about the importance of environmental preservation."

Anurag Chauhan, General Counsel, Company Secretary and Head of ESG, Axis Max Life said, "The“ Insure Earth ” campaign encourages active participation from local communities, reinforcing the idea that small steps toward sustainability can make a huge difference. By encouraging local communities to plant and nurture saplings, we aim to create green spaces that not only beautify our cities but also reduce carbon footprints. It allows us to contribute to the holistic development of these regions and ensure a sustainable future for all of us."

Axis Max Life's 'Insure Earth' campaign is an integral part of its CSR framework, aligning with its larger mission of building a sustainable future. With an initial rollout in key Tier 3 and 4 cities', the campaign aspires to create lasting change while reinforcing the brand's position as a socially responsible company.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at .