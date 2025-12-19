403
Lebanon, Egypt Eye Closer Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly on Friday at the Grand Serail in Beirut, focusing on bolstering bilateral cooperation across several sectors.
In a press statement, Salam said the talks reviewed cooperation priorities in key sectors, including energy, transport, industry, digital economy, infrastructure, education and irrigation.
He described Lebanese-Egyptian relations as going beyond mutual interests to reflect a shared vision, a connected path and a common history that both sides aim to carry forward with confidence.
He expressed Lebanon's appreciation for Egypt's role in ending the Israeli occupation's ground incursion of parts of southern Lebanon, halting ongoing hostilities and securing the release of detainees, as well as Egypt's continued backing of Lebanon's reform process and its steadfast support for the country's unity and sovereignty.
For his part, Madbouly said the visit reflects the depth of the historic Egyptian-Lebanese ties, which have long been based on mutual respect, sincere solidarity and joint action in the interest of both peoples.
He highlighted Salam's recent visits to Cairo, which concluded in the convening of the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee last November, resulting in the signing of nearly 15 agreements covering economic, cultural, media and diplomatic cooperation.
Madbouly said the talks addressed political, economic and security developments in the region, praising the efforts of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the government led by Salam to restore stability and safeguard civil peace.
He reiterated Egypt's continued efforts to support Lebanon from any escalation, rejecting repeated Israeli occupation's violation and the incursion of part of Lebanese territory.
He stressed the need for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all Lebanese land, respect for the cessation of hostilities agreement, and the full, non-selective implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)
