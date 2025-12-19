About 85,000 Consumers In Odesa Left Without Heat Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, Ukrinform reports.

“About 85,000 subscribers in Odesa are without heat. Repair work is continuing at an accelerated pace in order to restore stable operation of facilities as quickly as possible,” the message says.

According to Kuleba, 74,500 subscribers in the region were left without electricity due to heavy shelling last night. Odesa was the most affected, with about 65,000 households without power. Another part of the outages is related to previous strikes, with nearly 9,000 subscribers without electricity in Artsyz.

The city authorities have organized the delivery of technical water to areas with water supply interruptions. Resilience centers are open around the clock, providing heat, light, and the opportunity to recharge devices.

All services in the region are already working on restoration. Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power, with facilities powered by generators.

In addition to the energy infrastructure, the railway infrastructure was also affected. At night, strikes were recorded on the territory of the Odesa-East station. The electrical centralization post and the station building were damaged. A railway worker was injured and is under medical supervision.

As reported, the government has developed a partial compensation program for enterprises in the Odesa region that independently provide backup power supplies.