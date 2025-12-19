Eastern Army Commander Reviews Security Along India-B'desh Border In Mizoram, Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala/Aizawl, Dec 19 (IANS) Amid the volatile situation in Bangladesh, Eastern Command Commander Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, along with General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Mizoram and Tripura to review the prevailing security situation and preparedness along the frontier.

A post on the X handle of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Friday said:“Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, Army Cdr EC, along with Senior Military Officers, visited the company operating Base of Assam Rifles and BSF under Spear Corps at Parva in Mizoram, to review the security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh Border.”

“Army Cdr EC lauded the Assam Rifles and BSF troops for their steadfastness, resilience and a high level of operational preparedness,” the post said.

Both Lt Gen Tiwari, Lt Gen Pendharkar, accompanied by senior Army officials, visited southern Tripura's Belonia and reviewed the situation along the border.

Four Indian northeastern states of Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share a 1,880-km border with Bangladesh. BSF has been guarding the India-Bangladesh border.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making it highly vulnerable to smuggling and other cross-border crimes.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier on the day (Friday) said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Bangladesh and is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

The Chief Minister said that following the exit of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a series of disturbing and destructive incidents have been reported in the neighbouring country.

Reacting to the prevailing situation, CM Saha said the Tripura government has been regularly sending detailed reports to the Centre on developments arising from the unrest across the border.

“Dreaded terrorists, criminals and individuals involved in various crimes have been released from Bangladeshi jails,” CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the media on the sidelines of a government event.

Stating that India and its armed forces are always prepared to handle any situation, the Chief Minister said the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully aware of the developments in Bangladesh and is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“Our drone surveillance systems have made significant advancements. The S-400 mobile long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system has already demonstrated its capabilities,” CM Saha said, adding that security arrangements and all necessary measures along the border are robust and well-equipped.