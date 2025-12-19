452 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras Operational In 2025, Generate Rs 114.88 Crore In Revenue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) As many as 452 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras have been operationalised by November end, which handled over 29 lakh passport applications, including 1.54 lakh Police Clearance Certificates, and generated Rs 114.88 crore in revenue in 2025, the government said on Friday.

Further, 13,352 Post Office Aadhaar Centres were set up across India in Post Offices and Aadhaar services in these centres generated Rs 129 crore in revenue in 2025, the official statement said.

To reach out to the masses in the remotest areas of the country, India Post has also distributed mobile/laptop Aadhaar kits to the Post Offices, the Ministry of Communications said, adding that it helped citizens, especially DBT beneficiaries, to obtain the benefits of different government schemes.

The Department of Posts has rolled out Aadhaar‐based e‐KYC across departmental post offices from January 6, 2025, opening 1,09,878 accounts and processing 24,45,029 transactions.

The Department in July entered an agreement with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to streamline KYC verification for mutual fund investors, using its network of 1.64 lakh post offices.

It will also leverage its unparalleled postal network for the sale of BSNL SIM cards and mobile recharge services across the country. Through this collaboration, post offices will act as Points of Sale (PoS) for BSNL, Mobile SIM sales and for mobile recharges.

A revamped ATM network of the Postal department now covering 1,000 sites improved system reliability and transaction efficiency with faster response times and reduced downtime, the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) initiative, aimed at democratising exports by enabling small producers, artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), MSMEs and rural enterprises to directly export in global markets without intermediaries.

Upcoming projects under consideration include a Rural Digital Connectivity Survey across 6.5 lakh villages with TRAI, and onsite verification of 3.69 crore MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal.