From Atal Resolve To Digital Excellence, Ahmedabad Leads Revenue Reforms Through Tech-Driven Governance

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of good governance -- defined by swift problem-solving and continuous efforts towards people's development -- continues to guide India's administrative reforms.

As the country prepares to observe his 100th birth anniversary on December 25, 2025, to be marked nationwide as Good Governance Day, Ahmedabad district in Gujarat has emerged as a leading example of technology-enabled, citizen-centric administration.

In line with this ethos, the Gujarat government has prioritised ease of access to public services, with Ahmedabad district setting new benchmarks in revenue administration through digital transformation. Under the guidance of the District Collector, the Ahmedabad city and district administration have, over the past two years, implemented a series of structural reforms and innovative projects that integrate technology with governance. These initiatives have significantly improved efficiency, reduced procedural delays, and enhanced citizen convenience.

A key reform has been the rollout of E-Dhara 2.0, under which land records have been fully digitised. Farmers across the district can now access digitally signed and QR code-enabled 7/12 and 8-A land records online, ensuring accuracy and eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

Similarly, the i-ORA portal has made processes such as non-agricultural (NA) permissions and approvals for purchasing agricultural land completely online. Provisions like 'deemed permission' have helped ensure time-bound decisions, curbing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Through the Revenue Seva Setu campaign, the administration organised night meetings, Lok Darbars, and special camps in remote villages of talukas including Viramgam and Daskroi. Long-pending cases related to inheritance rights, land ownership verification, and record corrections were resolved on the spot, with beneficiaries receiving ownership documents the same day.

Under the SVAMITVA scheme, drone-based surveys were conducted in villages to create legal property records of abadi areas. Thousands of rural households have since received Property Cards, enabling them to secure ownership rights and access institutional credit.

The implementation of the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) has further simplified document registration in Ahmedabad. Online appointment systems and anytime registration facilities have enhanced transparency while effectively eliminating the role of middlemen at sub-registrar offices.

In another major step, the calculation and payment of premiums for converting new tenure land into old tenure has been fully digitised, with software-based calculations using jantri rates ensuring speed and accuracy.

The Ahmedabad Collectorate has also digitised thousands of land records and maps dating back to 1950, creating a modern digital archive that has aided faster resolution of land disputes. The district has further streamlined the online removal of bank liens from land records following loan repayment, through digital integration with banks, saving farmers multiple visits to government offices.

To support industrial growth, especially in hubs like Sanand, special desks have been set up to fast-track land-related permissions. Approvals for NA status and premium payments, which earlier took months, are now granted swiftly through the i-ORA portal.

In Dholera, India's first Smart City, GIS-based mapping has ensured dispute-free land acquisition, while compensation is directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. For mega infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train and the Ring Road, Ahmedabad district adopted the Direct Purchase model, facilitating direct engagement with farmers and ensuring timely, transparent compensation via DBT.

As India commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary, Ahmedabad's technology-driven governance model stands as a fitting tribute to his vision. The district's reforms not only ensure faster and more transparent service delivery but also align closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', marking a decisive step towards inclusive, responsive, and future-ready administration.