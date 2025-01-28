Agricultural Producer Price Index Sees 9.9% Annual Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - The agricultural producer price rose by 9.9% in 2024, reaching 109.4 points compared to 99.5 points in 2023, according to the Department of Statistics' annual report issued Tuesday.The increase was primarily driven by a surge in the prices of key crops, including potatoes, zucchini, and beans, which hold a relative importance of 61%. However, the index also recorded a decline in the prices of other such as colored sweet peppers, bananas, and tomatoes, representing a relative importance of 39%.On a monthly basis, the index climbed by 24.9% last December, reaching 108.3 points compared to 86.7 points in December 2023. This rise was attributed to higher prices for crops like spinach, clementine, and green sweet peppers. Conversely, prices for cucumbers, mushrooms, and grapefruit saw a decline, with the affected crops accounting for 35% of relative importance.Despite the annual and December-to-December increases, the index for December 2024 showed an 11.4% drop compared to November 2024, falling from 122.1 points to 108.3 points. This decline reflected lower prices for green beans, radishes, and potatoes, which accounted for 61.8% of the relative importance of the affected crops. Meanwhile, prices for white cabbage, tomatoes, and bananas increased, with a relative importance of 38.2%.