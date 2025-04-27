Spanish Police Detain Mother Over Sale Of Newborn Daughter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a woman who allegedly sold her newborn baby girl to a couple undergoing fertility treatments for 2,000 euros ($2,300).

Officers arrested the 37-year-old last month in Mostoles, a southern suburb of Madrid, a police statement said. The couple suspected of buying the baby and two of their relatives were detained in the southern city of Cordoba.

A preliminary investigation concluded the woman "reached an economic deal" to give her newborn baby for 2,000 euros to the couple, but then "regretted selling her daughter" and asked to get her back.

The couple refused to return the baby unless the woman returned the money they had paid, plus another 1,000 euros to cover various expenses the woman said she had incurred during the month she spent with them in Cordoba before giving birth.



Sudan violence 'may amount to crimes against humanity': UK

Actors with Down syndrome tear down barriers in London show Meta intensifies efforts to combat spam content on Facebook

Read Also

Police said they began investigating after the woman filed a complaint alleging that a family in Cordoba had "kidnapped" her newborn baby.

The baby was turned over to a child protection centre in Cordoba. The authorities had in 2022 removed the woman's six other children from her custody, accusing her of neglect, police said.