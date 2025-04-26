Momani: Supporting Palestine Must Uphold National Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 26 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said on Saturday that supporting the Palestinian cause should not come at the expense of Jordan's national stability but should be expressed through unity behind the Hashemite leadership, the Arab Army, and the security agencies.Speaking at a seminar marking the 105th anniversary of the martyrdom of Kaid Al Mefleh Obeidat, Momani emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah II's positions in defending Palestinian rights and supporting steadfastness in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza remain firm, employing all political, diplomatic, and humanitarian tools.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said Jordan's position on Palestine is clear and unwavering, centered on the right of Palestinians to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.He stressed that Jordan's support stems from religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations and that the creation of a Palestinian state is a vital national interest for Jordan.Reflecting on the anniversary of Obeidat's martyrdom, Momani said the occasion highlights Jordan's longstanding sacrifices for Arab unity and freedom. Obeidat, he noted, was the first Jordanian martyr to shed his blood on Palestinian soil, initiating a long path of dignity, sacrifice, and joint Arab struggle.Remembering Obeidat's sacrifice is not only a tribute to an individual but a reaffirmation of Jordan's enduring values, national pride, and steadfastness, Momani said. He added that the legacy of Obeidat and his fellow fighters remains a testament to the defense of land, identity, and Arab rights.Momani stressed that Jordanian blood has been shed generously for Palestine and that the Hashemite Kingdom has always stood firmly with the Palestinian people and their cause. He also highlighted the historic Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, upheld by successive kings from Abdullah I to King Abdullah II.The minister noted that His Majesty King Abdullah II, alongside HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin King Abdullah II, continues to champion the Palestinian cause, maintaining Jordan as a bastion of steadfastness amid regional upheavals.Speakers at the event, including former MP Riyad Azzam, historian Bakr Khazir Majali, Mohammad Manaseer, Abdul Raouf Hamadneh, and the Ministry of Culture's Heritage Director Aqel Khawaldeh, recounted the life of Obeidat. They recalled his leadership during the 1920 Battle of the Fox Hills, where he and his comrades fought against British forces and Jewish settlers with limited arms.The speakers highlighted the fierce and unequal battle, noting that the mujahideen, despite being outgunned, left a lasting legacy of bravery, sacrifice, and commitment to the Arab and Islamic nation.They also reflected on Obeidat's upbringing born in 1868, known for his wisdom and bravery, and a leading figure among Jordanian tribal leaders. His strong ties with leaders across the Levant reflected his nationalistic vision and resistance to the Zionist movement.Mashhoor Obeidat, head of the Kafr Soum Youth Committee and a grandson of the martyr, said the anniversary is an occasion to renew commitment to Jordan's Hashemite-led national and Arab identity and to stand firmly with Gaza and the broader Palestinian cause.Poet Mohammad Sawa'ir delivered a poem honoring the sacrifices of Jordanians and their Hashemite leadership in defending the homeland and Palestine.