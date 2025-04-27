VIDEO: US-Made Parts Found In North Korean Missile That Russia Fired On Kyiv: Zelensky

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a missile fired by Russia on Kyiv on Thursday was supplied by North Korea and had dozens of components from US firms.

"The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries -- and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies,"

Zelensky said Friday on X, urging for more "pressure" and sanctions to be put on both Moscow and Pyongyang.