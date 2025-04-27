VIDEO: US-Made Parts Found In North Korean Missile That Russia Fired On Kyiv: Zelensky
Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a missile fired by Russia on Kyiv on Thursday was supplied by North Korea and had dozens of components from US firms.
"The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries -- and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies,"
Zelensky said Friday on X, urging for more "pressure" and sanctions to be put on both Moscow and Pyongyang.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment