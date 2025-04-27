Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: US-Made Parts Found In North Korean Missile That Russia Fired On Kyiv: Zelensky

VIDEO: US-Made Parts Found In North Korean Missile That Russia Fired On Kyiv: Zelensky


2025-04-27 01:30:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a missile fired by Russia on Kyiv on Thursday was supplied by North Korea and had dozens of components from US firms.

"The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries -- and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies,"

Zelensky said Friday on X, urging for more "pressure" and sanctions to be put on both Moscow and Pyongyang.

MENAFN27042025000063011010ID1109476876

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search