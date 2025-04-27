Bayer Says Legal Woes Could Force It To Pull Weedkiller

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: German pharmaceuticals and agrichemicals firm Bayer said Friday it could be forced to pull its Roundup weedkiller from the market if it is not able to contain simmering legal troubles.

"We're nearing a point where the litigation industry could force us to even stop selling this vital product," CEO Bill Anderson said at Bayer's annual general meeting.

The group had "no specific plans" to discontinue sales in the United States, Anderson said in a question-and-answer session.

Bayer however "cannot continue to market the product in the way we have in the past... in a financially sustainable way because of the lawsuits", he added.

In Anderson's opinion it was "very important for US farmers, US consumers... to make changes in the law".

The stakes were also "really high" for Bayer, which has seen its share price tumble in the wake of its acquisition of Roundup-maker Monsanto in 2018.

"The status quo is not an option," Anderson said.

Bayer has long battled to bring the legal troubles under control and has said it aims to significantly contain litigation "by the end of 2026".

Already, the Leverkusen-based group has spent over $10 billion (8.8 billion euros) to settle cases in the United States alleging that Bayer failed to disclose Roundup's health risks.