Swiss Firms Stick With 25% Women On Management Boards
According to analysis by the news agency AWP, the proportion of women on Swiss company boards has stagnated since the beginning of the year.
+“Advancing women in the workplace must involve men”
Generics specialist Sandoz, computer accessories manufacturer Logitech, insurance group Zurich and pharmaceutical giant Roche each have the highest proportion of women on their executive boards with 50%, followed by recruitment agency Adecco, luxury goods group Richemont and food group Nestlé with 40%.
The proportion of women on the boards of directors of companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) is significantly higher at an average of 36%. The ratio here has risen by one percentage point since the beginning of the year.
On average, the SLI companies therefore already fulfil the future requirements of the Federal Council. This requires a 30% quota of women on boards of directors from 2026 and a 20% quota of women on executive boards from 2031.
Over the last ten years, the proportion of women in management positions and on the boards of directors of Swiss companies has risen slightly, says a new analysis.
