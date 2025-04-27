403
Flooding Occurs in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
(MENAFN) On Saturday, water levels surged in a major river in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, resulting in "moderate flooding" and urging local authorities to issue warnings to residents.
A spokesperson for the district administration in Muzaffarabad, the region’s capital, urged the public to avoid areas close to the Jhelum River.
"Due to India releasing more water than usual into the Jhelum River, there is moderate flooding," the spokesperson explained.
Authorities also advised locals to steer clear of the river and keep their livestock away from the riverbanks.
While visiting Muzaffarabad, a news agency correspondent reported observing a large crowd gathered on bridges, watching the fast-moving water flow through the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, but no immediate reports of damage were announced.
The Jhelum River flows from Indian-administered Kashmir into Azad Kashmir and then into Punjab. As of 1230 GMT, no official statement had been issued by India regarding the current water levels.
This development follows heightened tensions between the two nuclear-powered neighbors, which escalated after an attack on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in Pahalgam, Indian-controlled Kashmir, resulting in 26 deaths.
New Delhi labeled the incident as a "terror attack" with "cross-border" connection, putting the blame on Pakistan.
