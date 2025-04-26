SRMG Academy Signs Strategic Partnership With Alkhaleej Training And Education To Create Media Training Industry Leader

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SRMG, the leading media group in the MENA, announced that its training arm, SRMG Academy, has signed a strategic partnership with Alkhaleej Training and Education to provide cutting-edge training programs for media and communications professionals as well as corporate leaders in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The collaboration seeks to leverage SRMG Academy's expertise in media, communications, and content creation, alongside Alkhaleej's leadership and professional course offerings, to address the growing need for high-quality media training across the region.

Launched in December 2022, SRMG Academy has been at the forefront of developing emerging media talent, offering world-class training to support the growth of media leaders and journalists.

The new partnership targets government and corporate entities as well as individuals. It aims to deliver a broad range of courses targeting executives, digital marketers, PR professionals, filmmakers digital content creators and aspiring media leaders. Courses will also include public speaking, crisis communications, personal branding for top executives and using AI for content creation.

These offerings will not only enhance the skill sets of individual participants but also contribute to the growth of the regional media ecosystem.

Alkhaleej Training and Education, with more than 400 training laboratories and 40 centers across Saudi Arabia, brings significant experience in delivering high quality training services in various sectors.

Alaa Shahine Salha, Managing Director of SRMG Academy, commented,“This strategic partnership with Alkhaleej Training and Education is an important step in our journey. By combining our strengths, we will provide professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”

Ismail Al-Hussein, Senior Vice President at Alkhaleej Training and Education, added,“We are excited to collaborate with SRMG Academy to offer world-class training solutions. This partnership will help bridge the gap between leadership development and media skills, supporting the next generation of media talent and empowering them to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.”

About SRMG Academy:

SRMG Academy is the training and educational arm of the Saudi Research and Media Group, committed to advancing media and journalism through comprehensive training programs and workshops. SRMG Academy was launched to uncover new media talent and develop the next generation of journalists and content creators through world-class vocational training.

About SRMG:

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region's largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

Alkhaleej Training and Education:

For over thirty years, Alkhaleej Training and Education has been transforming lives by delivering exceptional education, training, development, and recruitment services to individuals and institutions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond. As a leading Saudi public joint-stock company, Alkhaleej remains the trusted partner in helping learners and professionals achieve success throughout their educational and career journeys.

The company operates a robust network of training centers, national and international schools, nurseries, and specialized business units focused on services, business solutions, contact centers, employment, and business development. With a highly skilled and unified team, Alkhaleej is committed to providing integrated solutions that empower individuals and organizations to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

Alkhaleej Training and Education is proud of its long-standing partnerships with leading global and regional organizations in the training and education industry. Through these alliances, and by working closely with both public and private sector entities, Alkhaleej plays an active role in building human capital and supporting sustainable development in Saudi Arabia and beyond.