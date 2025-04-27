Gold Prices Drop More Than 1%
Singapore: Gold prices fell by more than 1% on Friday as China considered exempting certain US imports from its tariffs, denting the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold fell 1.4% to $3,302.81 an ounce.
US gold futures shed 1.1% to $3,312.80.
China is considering exempting some US imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking businesses to identify goods that could be eligible.
Non-yielding bullion, often viewed as a safeguard against global instability and which thrives in low-interest rate environments, has surged more than $700 this year, scaling multiple record peaks. It reached $3,500.05 on Tuesday.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $33.37, platinum dropped 0.9% to $961.85, and palladium fell 1.7% to $937.93.
