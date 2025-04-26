CBIC Liberalizes Trans-Shipment Norms For Air Cargo Waives Permit Fee

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced several trade facilitation measures to enhance air cargo operations and transhipment movements, fulfilling commitments made in the Union Budget 2025-26.

These initiatives aim to upgrade infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo, particularly for high-value perishable horticulture produce, while streamlining cargo screening and customs protocols.

In a significant development effective April 24, 2025, the CBIC has completely waived transhipment permit fees for all transhipment movements.

This decision addresses delays experienced due to increasing trade volumes and simplifies the process for logistics operators who move imported cargo between Customs areas during clearance procedures.

The regulatory changes have been formalised through Notification No. 30/2025-Cus (N.T) dated April 24, 2025.

The CBIC has also implemented a simplified procedure for the temporary import of Unit Load Devices (ULDs) outside Customs Areas, particularly beneficial for handling high-value or perishable cargo.

Previously, cargo had to be off-loaded from ULDs at Air Cargo Complexes before clearance. The new harmonised procedure, modeled after protocols established for marine containers in 2005, allows ULDs to be temporarily imported outside Customs areas when air carriers or console agents execute a Continuity Bond and commit to re-export within a specified timeframe.

It is noteworthy that importers still retain the option to take responsibility for ULD re-export if they choose to do so. Additionally, the 'All-India National Transhipment Bond' facility, operational since 2022, continues to eliminate the need for airlines to submit multiple bonds at different Customs stations for import cargo transhipment.

The system has been further enhanced with online filing of transhipment applications through ICEGATE, removing the requirement to visit Service Centres at Air Cargo facilities.

These comprehensive measures are designed to ease compliance requirements and facilitate trade operations at Air Cargo complexes. Airlines, Console Agents, and other stakeholders are encouraged to utilise these facilities.

