HIA Introduces New Uniform For Customer Service Team

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) unveiled its brand-new uniform for its customer service team.

As the airport recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, this uniform reflects a new approach towards its growth plans which includes empowering its people and enhancing its customer service experience.

Over 350 customer service personnel at Hamad International Airport will be adorned with the new uniform as of today.

The journey of the new uniform design started through a partnership with Trust Arabia, whereby fashion designers had the opportunity of submitting a creative proposal for the new uniform that is practical, trendy and sophisticated.

Qatari Designer, Sheikha Zulfa Al Thani, the winner of the competition's designs rose above the ranks as it demonstrated a modern, dynamic and functional design, influenced by Hamad International Airport's iconic logo.

Abdulaziz Abdulla Al-Mass, Vice President Marketing & Corporate Communications at Hamad International Airport, commented:

“This milestone marks a significant evolution for Hamad International Airport's brand. Our customer service team, who are the face of our airport, are dedicated to meeting passengers' needs and enhancing their travel experience. The new uniform is designed to foster engagement and leave a lasting impression on our ever-growing customer base.”

The multiple variations style of the new uniform is friendly, approachable and easily recognisable for passengers within the expansive Hamad International Airport terminal.

Hamad International Airport has a diverse team of customer service professionals, representing over 40 nationalities and proficient in more than 50 languages.

Part of the customer service transformation includes the new uniform and an introduction of a standardized approach through training and development.

Both these initiatives aim to foster stronger connections and creating a welcoming environment for the airport's growing global audience.

To further enhance the travel experience, the airport offers comprehensive customer support through various channels, including information desks strategically located throughout the terminal, a dedicated contact center, and innovative live video assistance.

As the airport recently announced record-breaking numbers in 2024 – serving 52.7 million passengers, Hamad International Airport is geared towards serving and ever-increasing number of passengers through new airline partnerships and growing its infrastructure with its nearly completed expansion plan.