Sonicu Awarded Pharmacy Temperature Monitoring Agreement With Premier, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonicu has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Temperature Monitoring with Premier, Inc.

Effective December 15, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Sonicu's comprehensive portfolio of temperature and environmental monitoring solutions.

"Sonicu is thrilled to be welcomed into the Premier group purchasing organization. Our simple and affordable temperature and environmental monitoring systems are now available at special pricing to thousands of Premier members," said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

"Thousands of hospital-based pharmacy and laboratory professionals already rely on Sonicu's battle-tested monitoring solutions today to protect their mission-critical assets, automate Joint Commission and other regulatory compliance requirements, and automate cumbersome manual processes," added Mundell.

"We're excited to expand our ability to serve even more healthcare professionals via our relationship with Premier."

Sonicu provides a comprehensive suite of wireless monitoring solutions built specifically for healthcare that include NIST certification, simple NIST replacement certification, and lifetime customer support.

Sonicu's commitment to customer support and satisfaction, along with the reliability of the monitoring system, translates to an industry-leading customer retention and enduring return on investment.

Temperature and environmental monitoring solutions from Sonicu include:



Wireless temperature monitoring for cold storage of medications, food, and walk-in coolers

Warm environment monitoring of warming cabinets and ovens

Ultra-Low and Cryogenic temperature monitoring for research areas

Ambient temperature and humidity monitoring in procedure rooms, data closets, and storage areas Air pressure differential monitoring in critical care environments and non-critical care environments

The remote wireless Sonicu monitoring kits are most commonly applied in the following healthcare departments:



Pharmacy: medication temperature monitoring and environmental monitoring for compounding and ambient drug storage

Laboratory: protecting temperature-sensitive samples

Dining and Nutrition: food temperature monitoring

Operating Rooms: ambient conditions, air pressure, and warming cabinets

Facility Monitoring: power detection, doors and equipment status, leak detection, and BMS integration Physician Clinics: vaccine monitoring for VFC/CDC compliance

"The depth and breadth of Sonicu's product line and ease of implementation make it simple for a hospital system to streamline and standardize monitoring across several departments," Mundell said. "Our platform is completely scalable from a single department at one facility to an enterprise approach across large multi-site health systems and can capture all of their compliance-based monitoring data in a single dashboard to drive better workflow and responsiveness."

The SoniCloud reporting function includes reports for Joint Commission and other regulatory agencies.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT SONICU

Based in Indianapolis, Sonicu is an industry leader in monitoring temperature, environmental and facility solutions for healthcare, life science, and food service professionals. Thousands of users rely on our sensors, software, and support to protect their vital assets, automate regulatory compliance, and reduce manual processes across their organizations.

CONTACT:

Bryan Mitchell, 317-468-2345, [email protected]

SOURCE Sonicu

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED