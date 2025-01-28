FFF Enterprises, Inc. Is Going Green with New Biodegradable Foam Coolers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, is pleased to announce that we have upgraded our temperature-controlled packaging systems to include biodegradable foam coolers, enhancing the safe and secure distribution of a variety of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

The company's temperature-controlled packaging now consists of nontraditional foam containing an additive that causes it to degrade by over 92 percent in less than four years.

“We are extremely excited about this environmentally friendly addition to our product shipments for our valued customers,” said Keith Sinclair, senior vice president of distribution and logistics at FFF Enterprises, Inc.“We want our customers to feel just as good about the life-saving products they receive as they do about the packaging they come in.”

FFF Enterprises, Inc. completed its full transition to biodegradable foam coolers last summer.

“We believe in Helping Healthcare Care®, so any way we can promote extra care - whether it's the environment or patient well-being - aligns with our mission,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises, Inc.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company , InCircle, LLC , and RightNow InventoryTM . Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

