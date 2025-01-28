Resprop Awarded Management Of Artisan At South Lamar Apartments In Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enjoy the outdoors in privacy with your own secluded patio or balcony, the perfect spot to unwind and take in the view.

The living room features space for a dining area and connects directly to the kitchen, offering a perfect flow for daily living and entertaining.

Relax by the sparkling pool with plenty of lounge chairs, the perfect spot to unwind and soak up the sun.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Artisan at South Lamar . Less than a mile from downtown Austin, Artisan at South Lamar offers a cozy community with modernity.With over 217 units of studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 390 to 870 square feet, there's a floor plan for everyone. Each apartment includes contemporary finishes, upgraded lighting, high-speed internet access, and spacious closets. Select units also offer quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, and a washer & dryer in the unit. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a dog park, two pools, a fitness center, and on-site maintenance.“ResProp is honored that Mountain Pacific entrusted us with the management of Artisan at South Lamar, a fantastic asset in the vibrant South Lamar corridor. We hope to provide quality housing for Austinites who wish to be near the action of 78704,” states Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Just south of Austin's bustling downtown, life at Artisan at South Lamar offers residents the best of city life with a laid-back vibe. The South Lamar area is known for its eclectic dining, live music venues, and iconic spots like the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Nature lovers can enjoy outdoor adventures at Zilker Park, Barton Springs Pool, and the Lady Bird Lake Trail, all within a short distance. Austin's vibrant arts scene is also nearby, with live performances, galleries, and events happening year-round. Whether you're looking for entertainment, outdoor recreation, or a convenient commute, Artisan at South Lamar puts everything within reach.About Mountain Pacific:Mountain Pacific Holdings specializes in financing real estate development projects across both primary and secondary markets in the United States. The company focuses on value-add and ground-up developments, offering equity solutions to developers and investors. Backed by a diverse group of financial supporters, including principals, individual investors, wealth management professionals, and semi-institutional sources, Mountain Pacific Holdings is known for delivering strong investment returns. Their approach emphasizes transparency, co-investment opportunities, swift decision-making, and experienced management, all aimed at providing attractive, risk-adjusted returns.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in various key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

