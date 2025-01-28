Snowflake Awards MTX Group With Incentive Funding To Drive Innovation In State And Local Government

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The MTX Group and Snowflake partnership will accelerate the development of innovative data solutions, and modern data architectures that prioritize needs and drive meaningful innovation in how critical services are being delivered.

"Receiving this incentive funding highlights the strength of our partnership with Snowflake and our shared mission to drive impactful solutions for communities," said Dan Osborne, Chief Client Officer at MTX Group. "This support enhances our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for government agencies and their constituents. We are excited to leverage this funding to drive positive outcomes."

Key focus areas include:



Driving Innovation Across Industries: Collaborating to implement innovative solutions that enhance efficiency across sectors.

Empowering Advanced Data Management and Analytics: Unlocking insights and enhancing data-driven strategies.

Maximizing Data Utilization for Public Sector Initiatives: Optimizing data sharing and access for creating positive public sector outcomes. Streamlining Processes and Enhancing Decision-Making: Utilizing real-time analytics to refine workflows and support informed decision-making.

"MTX Group's innovative work in state and local government aligns with Snowflake's vision for public sector transformation. This investment reflects our confidence in MTX's ability to create meaningful community impact while showcasing the power of data-driven solutions in government," said John Whippen, RVP, US Public Sector SLED at Snowflake."

MTX Group plans to utilize the incentive funding to support a major Emergency Relief and Respite Center project in a large city. This initiative will enhance the intake process for asylum seekers, improving data collection and tracking services such as housing assignments and transportation. In the first week alone, over 200 staff users were onboarded, and more than 1,200 asylum seekers were processed. Additionally, MTX Group developed an application that has served over 40,000 guests, facilitating housing assignments and transfers between facilities.

Highlights of the Partnership:



Incentive Funding: MTX Group awarded incentive funding through the Snowflake Cloud Fund Program and AMP initiative to support innovative public sector projects.

Innovative Solutions: Combining Snowflake's advanced cloud technology with MTX Group's expertise for advanced data management solutions. Accelerated Digital Transformation: Enhancing efficiency in data utilization and decision-making.

About MTX Group

MTX is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality.

