Sekisui House Donates $500,000 To American Red Cross

Contribution Will Support Ongoing Wildfire Relief Efforts in Los Angeles

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui House, Ltd. extends its deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and offers heartfelt sympathies to everyone who continues to be affected by this devastating tragedy.

In response to the disaster, Sekisui House has committed to donating $500,000 through its U.S. subsidiary, Sekisui House US Holdings, LLC to the American Red Cross. The donation is intended to assist with immediate relief efforts for those impacted, support the recovery of affected communities, and contribute to long-term humanitarian assistance as the crisis unfolds.

Yoshihiro Nakai, President and CEO of Sekisui House, Ltd., shared the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with everyone in Los Angeles who continues to be impacted by this disaster. SH Residential Holdings, LLC, which oversees our detached housing business in the U.S., is headquartered in Los Angeles. Alongside our local employees and partners, we remain dedicated to delivering safety, peace of mind, and comfort to the communities we serve. As a housing company, the Sekisui House Group is committed to contributing our utmost efforts to support relief, recovery, and rebuilding in the affected areas."

This contribution reflects Sekisui House's unwavering corporate philosophy of "love of humanity" and the belief that each and every human is precious and irreplaceable. As a company, Sekisui House's vision is to make home the happiest place in the world. Sekisui House and its subsidiaries, Woodside Homes Company, LLC, Holt Group Holdings, LLC, Chesmar Holdings, LLC, and M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., are hopeful that this donation will provide support to those who have been displaced.

Sekisui House, the fifth largest homebuilder in the United States, operates across multiple sectors, including detached housing, multifamily housing, and master-planned community developments. The company's U.S. operations are managed through subsidiaries such as SH Residential Holdings, LLC, and North America Sekisui House, LLC.

About Sekisui House

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of the world's largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2.6 million homes1. Based in Osaka, Sekisui House has over 300 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates2, over 32,000 employees3 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With "Love of Humanity" as its corporate philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy houses with more than 80,0004 of them built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, Australia and Singapore.

*1 ; 2,662,183 homes delivered (As of January 31, 2024)

*2 ; 363 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates (As of July 31, 2024)

*3 ; 32,611 employees (As of July 31, 2024)

*4 ; 83,541 net-zero-energy houses (As of March 31, 2024)

