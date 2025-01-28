Alliance Witan PLC - Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance Witan PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Dividend Declaration

58 Years of Rising Dividends

Alliance Witan PLC declares a fourth interim dividend of 6.73p per share, up 6.2% on the equivalent dividend of 6.34p paid in the same period in the last year. The total dividend for 2024 is therefore 26.70p, an increase of 6.0% on the Company's 2023 dividend. This sustains dividend growth for legacy Witan and marks the 58th consecutive annual increase for the Company, one of the longest track records in the investment trust industry. With substantial reserves, the Board is confident that it can go on increasing dividends well into the future.

The dividend will be paid on 31 March 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 28 February 2025. The ex-dividend date is 27 February 2025.”

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

28 January 2025