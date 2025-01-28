IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM ) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per common share, March 10, 2025 to stockholders of record February 10, 2025.
With the payment of the March 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.
