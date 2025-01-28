That 1 Painter Central Jersey Hosts 'Brush Away Stress: Mental Health Paint & Sip Workshop'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- That 1 Painter of Central New Jersey is proud to unveil the latest chapter of its "Paint It Forward" initiative, a heartfelt community giveback effort featuring a special event dedicated to promoting mental and wellness.The“Brush Away Stress: Mental Health Paint & Sip Workshop” will be held on February 15, 2025 at Pinot's Palette, 647G Route 18 South, East Brunswick, NJ, from 1 PM to 3 PM. This unique, free event aims to bring the community together through creativity and emotional support.The workshop will feature special guest Chrystal Dunker, LPC from Point and Pivot, who will guide participants in exploring creative expression as a tool for mental wellness and healing. This Valentine's Day-inspired event is designed for anyone seeking a relaxing, supportive environment to heal from past trauma or simply connect with others.Event Highlights:Creative Healing: Participants will engage in a guided Paint & Sip (mocktail) session designed to relieve stress and inspire emotional expression.Special Guest Speaker: Chrystal Dunker, an experienced Licensed Professional Counselor, will offer insights on using creativity to support mental wellness.Community Connection: The event fosters a sense of togetherness and provides an opportunity to meet others in a welcoming, stress-free setting.A Commitment to Community WellnessThis initiative is part of That 1 Painter Central Jersey 's broader commitment to supporting the local community through their“Paint It Forward” program. This program provides complimentary painting services to individuals and organizations in need, furthering the company's mission of transforming lives and spaces.One of the most impactful“Paint It Forward” initiatives was the recent enhancement of Search Day School in Ocean, New Jersey. That 1 Painter Central Jersey worked closely with the school to create a calming and focused environment for students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). By carefully selecting colors and finishes, the project enhanced the learning space to better support the students' unique needs, leaving a lasting positive impact on the community.Join Us for an Afternoon of Creativity and HealingThis free event is open to the public, and all materials will be provided. Whether you're looking to unwind, find inspiration, or simply enjoy an afternoon of creativity, this workshop is for you.Event Details:Date: February 15, 2025Place: Pinot's PaletteAddress: 647G Route 18 South, East Brunswick, NJ 08816Time: 1 pm to 3 pmCost: FreeFor more information, visit or contact us at 848-200-1532.About That 1 Painter Central Jersey:Locally owned and operated in New Jersey, That 1 Painter Central Jersey specializes in providing high-quality interior painting , exterior painting , deck and fence staining, and Realtor Sell Ready Services to prepare homes for the market. Serving Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Middlesex County, Mercer County, Burlington County, and Hunterdon County, we are committed to transforming spaces with expert craftsmanship and personalized service.We proudly offer a 3-year warranty on our painting services, ensuring peace of mind and long-lasting results. Additionally, we partner with the best brands in the business, including Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, Behr Paint, and PPG, to deliver superior quality in every project.Media Contact:That 1 Painter Central JerseyPhone: 848-200-1532Email: ...Website:

