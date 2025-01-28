The Bachelor Season 29: Grant Ellis Begins His Journey - Cast And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bachelor, ABC's dating show, is back with fan-favorite Grant Ellis taking on the role of leading man in the highly anticipated Season 29. The 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey, who previously captured the hearts of viewers on The Bachelorette Season 21, is on a new journey to find love.

Grant Ellis returns to find love in "The Bachelor" Season 29

The Bachelor Season 29 premiered on Monday, January 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Ellis, who left The Bachelorette with a broken heart, is now ready to hand out roses to 25 eligible women, ranging in age from 25 to 32, all vying for his affection.

Cast

Among the cast/contestants is Natalie Phillips from Louisville, a mix of personalities from nurses to a boxing trainer, and even some fans of the Kardashians and the Seattle Seahawks.

Ellis' journey for love

Ellis first became known on The Bachelorette. Although Ellis' time on The Bachelorette ended in disappointment, he remains hopeful that one of the 25 women will be his future wife. In a promotional video for his season, Ellis shared,“I'm looking for love. I want a wife. I'm searching for that happiness... love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

Described as a "self-proclaimed mama's boy" with an "infectious smile and unwavering positivity," Ellis is ready to begin his journey to find a lifelong partner. His charm and charisma are expected to light up the Bachelor mansion, and viewers are eager to see how his search for love unfolds.