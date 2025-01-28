Camfil Air Filtration Enhances Data Center Efficiency Amidst AI Infrastructure Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camfil remains committed to providing cutting-edge air filtration solutions that support the development of sustainable and efficient data centers.

Riverdale, NJ, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities surges, the establishment of energy-efficient data centers has become paramount. Recent initiatives, such as the $500 billion Stargate project announced by President Donald Trump-a collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to develop AI infrastructure in the United States-highlight the critical need for sustainable data center solutions.

Adam Wiggins, Camfil's Data Center Segment Manager , emphasizes the company's expertise in designing air filtration solutions that ensure the air quality required to maximize the efficiency of servers and other equipment, safeguard employee health and safety, and protect the environment surrounding data centers.

“Designing and implementing the right air filtration solution for data centers allows owners and operators to focus on the technical end of their operations. When speaking with data centers I don't claim to understand that side of the business, but Camfil understands our business very well and that's the importance and value of clean air. Our approach is simple: 'Your Air is Our Business.' Camfil's role in this exciting project is to contribute to protecting people, processes, and the environment.”

“The energy consumption of data centers, particularly those supporting AI workloads, is a growing concern. Studies indicate that AI-related power demand could increase by 160% by 2028.” - Goldman Sachs

“In response, companies are exploring innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency. For instance, Bill Gates' nuclear energy startup, TerraPower, has partnered with Sabey Data Centers to explore using advanced nuclear reactors to power data centers in the U.S., aiming to address the increasing electricity demand for AI data centers.” - The Verge

Camfil's advanced air filtration systems play a crucial role in this landscape by maintaining optimal air quality, which is essential for the efficient operation of servers and other critical equipment. By reducing contaminants and ensuring a clean environment, Camfil's solutions help data centers achieve higher energy efficiency and reliability.

As the industry moves forward with large-scale projects like Stargate, Camfil remains committed to providing cutting-edge air filtration solutions that support the development of sustainable and efficient data centers, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

Camfil is a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, providing commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.





