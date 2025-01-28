Titans Space Industries Partners With Virtual Moon To Develop Immersive VR Training For Its Cis-Lunar Transport System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MoonBound End-to-End Cis-Lunar System

Titans Selene Mission - Moon Settlement Timeline and Flight Plan

Titans Selene Mission - MoonBound Flight Plan

Titans Spaceplane and Titans OrbitalPort Space Station in Low-Earth Orbit

Titans Spaceplane Design Overview

By combining Virtual Moon's simulation with TSI's expertise in spacecraft and lunar infrastructure, this partnership will redefine space exploration.

- Chris Sembroski, Titans Space Chief AstronautORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI) , a leading innovator in space exploration and commercialization, and Virtual Moon LLC, renowned for its advanced virtual reality simulations of the lunar environment, have announced an exciting partnership. Virtual Moon will support TSI's "MoonBound" cis-lunar transport system and future missions with their cutting-edge digital tools. TSI will use the VR simulations to train its civilian astronauts at the Titans Space Academy, headed by Inspiration4 astronaut Chris Sembroski, TSI's Chief Astronaut.TSI is on a mission to establish a sustainable cis-lunar economic zone through innovative spacecraft, lunar infrastructure, and exploration technologies. MoonBound is an end-to-end multi-vehicle cis-lunar transportation system designed to provide seamless access to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and the Moon.Virtual Moon's hyper-realistic simulations, developed as part of their evolving digital twin of the Moon, offer an unmatched platform for mission planning, engineering analysis, and operational testing.Virtual Moon will play a key role in bringing TSI's MoonBound vision to life by developing a comprehensive suite of VR-based training and simulation tools for the entire MoonBound system. These immersive experiences will enable TSI's astronauts and support personnel to familiarize themselves with the intricacies of each vehicle and operational phase, preparing them for the challenges of space travel in a safe and controlled environment.By combining Virtual Moon's unparalleled simulation technology with TSI's expertise in spacecraft and lunar infrastructure, this partnership is poised to redefine what is possible in space exploration.The partnership between TSI and Virtual Moon will address several critical aspects of cis-lunar exploration:- Mission Visualization: Virtual Moon will provide dynamic, immersive representations of TSI's planned end-to-end cis-lunar operations, enabling mission planners, civilian astronauts, and stakeholders to visualize each phase in detail, from takeoff on Earth to lunar surface activities.- Route Planning to and on the Moon: Virtual Moon's simulations will analyze and recommend optimal pathways for TSI's vehicles to and on the lunar surface, taking into account the challenging topography and the capabilities of the vehicles.- Solar and Shadow Analysis: Detailed studies of lighting conditions over lunar day and night cycles will be conducted, particularly focusing on the south polar region, which is of strategic importance due to its potential for sustained sunlight. These insights will ensure effective power management and operational readiness.- Material Interaction Modeling: Virtual Moon will simulate how TSI's robotic and excavation equipment interacts with lunar regolith. These tests will help refine designs for efficiency and reliability in challenging environments.“We are excited to partner with Virtual Moon to create a truly immersive training experience for our MoonBound system," said Neal S. Lachman, CEO of Titans Space Industries. "I have first-hand experience with their incredible VR testing; I went back in time, stood on the lunar surface at Tranquility base, and saw Apollo 11 crewmembers Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin land their Apollo Lunar Module Eagle - with the real mission control communications, telemetry, and other details integrated into the experience. The interactivity and personalized approach is stunningly accurate and this approach will make learning and training exponentially more intuitive and fun. Virtual Moon's expertise in VR technology will be crucial in preparing our crews for the complexities of operating a multi-vehicle space transportation system.”Doug Kohl, COO of TSI, added, "Virtual Moon's VR solutions will not only enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations but also accelerate the development of a robust and accessible space infrastructure."“Virtual Moon is thrilled to join forces with Titans Space Industries on this groundbreaking project," said Manuel Pimenta, CEO of Virtual Moon. "Our VR technology will provide TSI with a powerful tool for training, planning, and executing missions across the entire MoonBound system, ultimately contributing to the democratization of space access. Our mission has always been to provide tools that make the Moon accessible and understandable, and this collaboration allows us to contribute directly to groundbreaking advancements.”Chris Sembroski, TSI's Chief Astronaut and Head of the Titans Space Academy, commented, "As a former astronaut, I understand the value of realistic training for spaceflight. Virtual Moon's VR platform will provide our civilian astronauts with an unprecedented level of immersion and preparation, ensuring their confidence and competence across all phases of the MoonBound journey."The partnership between TSI and Virtual Moon marks a significant advancement in the development of comprehensive and accessible space transportation solutions. By combining TSI's vision for MoonBound with Virtual Moon's cutting-edge VR technology, the two companies are poised to revolutionize space travel and open new frontiers for human exploration and commercial activities.About Virtual Moon LLCVirtual Moon LLC is a leading provider of VR-based solutions for space exploration and training. The company's immersive technology enables astronauts, researchers, engineers, and the public to experience and interact with realistic space environments, facilitating mission planning, training, and scientific discovery.Virtual Moon's team includes retired NASA Astronaut and MIT Professor Jeff Hoffman, former Disney Imagineering VP, inventor and former NYU Professor Eric Rosenthal, Star Trek special effects producer Dan Curry, and“A Man On The Moon” author Andrew Chaikin, among other well-known leaders in the space and space technology community.Contact: Manuel Pimenta, CEOVirtual Moon, LLCEmail: ...ePhone: +1 (732) 221-3392Website:About Titans Space Industries Inc.Titans Space Industries is a privately held company dedicated to developing innovative and cost-effective space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space tourism. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, Titan Space Industries' founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's $1 billion development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. in 2025 will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.TSI's MoonBound system is designed to cater to a discerning clientele, including Titans Astronauts – ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled experiences. Virtual Moon's immersive training platform will be a key differentiator, providing these individuals with exclusive access to cutting-edge preparation options.Titans Space Industries Inc.37 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801Phone: +1 321 401 8425Website:

Marcus Beaufort, Director of Communications

Titans Space Industries Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.