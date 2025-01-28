BS&A Software Recognized In 2025 Govtech 100 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BATH, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BS&A Software, a leading provider of municipal software, is excited to announce its inclusion in the 2025 GovTech 100 list for the first time. This prestigious recognition, compiled annually by Government Technology, highlights the top 100 companies dedicated to significantly impacting state and local government throughout the United States.

Chad Harryman, CEO of BS&A Software, expressed his gratitude for this honor: "Being named to the 2025 GovTech 100 list is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and best-in-class service that empower our customers and their communities to thrive."

In addition to this recognition, BS&A Software has consistently demonstrated its commitment to product development and investment in local municipal government software. By listening to the needs of its customers and staying abreast of new technological advancements and government regulations, BS&A Software has been able to deliver cutting-edge solutions that streamline municipal operations. Their ongoing investment in research and development ensures that their products meet current demands and anticipate future challenges local governments face.

Adding to this sentiment, Joe Ross, Chief Product Officer at BS&A Software, stated, "Our inclusion in the GovTech 100 list underscores our innovative approach to solving the unique challenges faced by local governments. We continuously strive to enhance our products and services to provide fully integrated ERP solutions that positively impact our customers and their communities."

Highlighting how tech is revolutionizing government operations and enhancing public services, the GovTech 100 list is a benchmark for excellence in the government technology marketplace. This recognition shows how important it is to have innovative solutions for the ever-changing needs of state and local governments. Companies like BS&A Software are leading the charge. As Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic, says:

“For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer,” said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler.“It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up.”

About Government Technology

Govtech is the online portal to Government Technology, a division of e.Republic LLC. Government Technology and its sister publications are an award-winning family of magazines covering information technology's role in state and local governments. Through in-depth coverage of IT case studies, emerging technologies, and the implications of digital technology on the policies and management of public sector organizations, Government Technology chronicles the dynamics of governing in the information age. Managers, elected officials, CIOs and technology staff at all levels of government gain IT news and event information from Government Technology magazine.

About BS&A Software

Since 1987, BS&A Software has been a trusted provider of comprehensive municipal software solutions, serving over 2,300 local governments. The company's suite of software solutions empowers local governments to manage and operate all aspects of municipal financial management , budgets, payments, utilities, taxes, assessments, ordinances, contracts, construction permits, licenses, payroll, human resources, and more. For more information about BS&A Software, visit .

