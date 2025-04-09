Rajasthan SI Recruitment Scam: SDM Arrested For Taking Test As Dummy Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the SI Recruitment 2021 scam, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested Hanuman Ram, currently serving as the SDM of Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer.

An official said that this is the first time an SDM has been arrested in connection with the scam, adding that Hanuman Ram is accused of appearing in the exam as a dummy candidate on behalf of another individual, Narpatram.

Earlier, the Jodhpur Range Police had arrested Narpatram (29) and his wife Indra (27) in the paper leak case and handed them over to the SOG for further investigation. The official said that during interrogation, both named SDM Hanuman Ram as a key conspirator, leading to his arrest.

He said that Hanuman Ram Virda, a native of Bisaraniyan village in Barmer district, had secured 22nd rank in the RAS Exam 2021 in his second attempt, adding that he began preparing for competitive exams in 2016 from Bhatia Ashram in Suratgarh.

The official said that though he failed in his first RAS attempt, he later got selected as a Computer Assistant in the Statistics Department in Barmer in 2018.

“Despite his job, he continued preparing for the RAS exam and succeeded in his second attempt,” he said.

Hanuman Ram's family includes his father Kaushala Ram, mother Pempo Devi, two brothers, and six sisters. His father and one of his brothers are engaged in farming in their village.

His first posting as SDM came on February 13, 2023, in Chitalwana (Jalore), followed by stints in Bagoda (Sanchore) and Shiv.

Most recently, on February 11, 2025, he was posted as the SDM of Fatehgarh, Jaisalmer.

The investigation began when the SOG apprehended Harkhu Jat, who had cleared the SI exam using a dummy candidate.

During interrogation, Harkhu confessed to meeting Indra, an intelligent student, at a library. Struggling academically, she was persuaded to take the exam on Harkhu's behalf. When Indra's husband, Narpatram, found out, he agreed to the plan in exchange for Rs 15 lakh.

Indra appeared in the exam posing as Harkhu, which helped her clear the exam and eventually secure the post of Platoon Commander. Ironically, while Indra also attempted the exam for herself, she failed. After learning that Harkhu had been caught, Narpatram and Indra fled.

However, three days ago, they were tracked down and arrested under Operation Tarpan. Narpatram was nabbed from a wine shop in Goa, while Indra was arrested from Kheme Ka Kuan on Pal Road in Jodhpur.

Indra reportedly tried to escape upon hearing of her husband's arrest but was apprehended before she could flee.

The official said that with Hanuman Ram's arrest, the investigation has now reached higher levels of the state bureaucracy, revealing the deep and disturbing extent of the recruitment fraud.

He said that the SOG is expected to continue its crackdown on others involved in similar malpractices.