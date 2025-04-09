Meghalaya CM Visits Village Under Outreach Program

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 9 (IANS) In an outreach effort, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited Syntung Village, Mawkynrew Block to engage deeply with the local communities, reaffirming his government's commitment to inclusive development and empowering the people of Meghalaya.

His visit focused on a series of impactful interactions and conversations, on themes such as agricultural transformation, youth empowerment, self-help groups, and government welfare schemes designed to uplift rural life.

The day began with a heartfelt interaction with members of the Jatah IVCS on the way to Syntung, where the Chief Minister was warmly received by local leaders and residents.

The Jatah and Syntung IVCS is a society initiated by the Megha-LAMP, which is a state-wide project of the Meghalaya government.

The society has covered at least 155 households out of the 165 total households and mainly focuses on providing financial services, economic opportunities, and addressing other essential needs of the community through collective efforts.

Chief Minister, in his maiden visit to Syntung village, stated:“My visits to rural areas are not just about listening to your problems, but also about fostering a stronger relationship between the government and our farmers. I want to hear your suggestions and concerns, so we can work together to drive meaningful development.”

“We have been working tirelessly to support our people in rural areas. In 2018, we had 5,000 Self-Help Groups, but today, we have over 50,000 SHGs. Our funding has also increased significantly, from Rs 30 crore to Rs 1,000 crores”, said the Chief Minister.

He stated that the government is setting up a Farmers' Market in Jatah to address the challenges of market linkages.

The Chief Minister added that over the past seven years, the government have distributed over 300 agricultural vehicles to Integrated Village Cooperative Societies.

“We are also committed to supporting our farmers through the CM ASSURE initiative. We have allocated a fund of Rs 100 crore to purchase broom grass directly from our farmers. This initiative has already benefited over 3,500 farmers, and in Mawkynrew, we have acquired 25 metric tons of broomgrass,” said the Chief Minister.

Further, the youth representative from the Sports Club in Jatah requested better infrastructure development, particularly for the football ground and gallery.

To improve the rural infrastructure, the Chief Minister declared that Rs 5 lakh will be allocated from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for the construction of a Village Office (VO).

Additionally, the issue of timely wage distribution for job card holders under MGNREGA was also addressed, where the Chief Minister assured that wages would be distributed on time, with no delays, and that the issue would be resolved before Easter.