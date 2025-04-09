40,000 Postal Workers Being Trained As Niveshak Didi 4,000 Financial Literacy Camps Held For Women

MENAFN - KNN India)The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Agreement to implement Phase 2 of the "Niveshak Didi" initiative.

This collaboration, bringing together the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Department of Posts, aims to enhance financial literacy among women in rural, semi-urban, and underserved regions through community-driven education programs.

The "Niveshak Didi" program employs an innovative approach by training women postal workers and community leaders to serve as financial educators within their local communities.

Phase 1 of the initiative demonstrated significant success, engaging more than 55,000 beneficiaries in IPPB Financial Literacy Camps across India.

Notably, approximately 60 percent of participants were women, primarily from youth and economically active demographics, with two-thirds of beneficiaries residing in remote rural locations.

Building upon these achievements, Phase 2 will substantially expand the program's reach with the deployment of over 4,000 financial literacy camps nationwide.

Nearly 40,000 women postal workers, trained as Niveshak Didis, will lead these educational sessions, focusing on responsible investing practices, fraud awareness, savings strategies, and digital banking solutions.

Under the leadership of Anita Shah Akella, CEO, IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the initiative continues to grow through strategic collaborations and grassroots engagement.

Lt Col Aditya Sinha, General Manager, IEPFA, emphasised that "Niveshak Didi" transcends a conventional campaign, representing a grassroots movement that delivers financial knowledge directly to underserved communities.

The initiative aims to equip rural women with essential skills and confidence to make informed financial decisions, creating a ripple effect that benefits entire families and communities.

Gursharan Rai Bansal, Chief General Manager and CSMO, IPPB, highlighted the central role of women as community influencers.

He noted that when women receive appropriate knowledge and tools, they not only improve their personal financial management but also catalyse positive change throughout their communities.

The partnership with IEPFA reinforces IPPB's mission to provide inclusive and accessible banking services nationwide, building trust and promoting financial discipline at the grassroots level.

IEPFA operates as a statutory body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, dedicated to informing and protecting investors across India.

The organisation plays a vital role in promoting financial literacy and empowering citizens with knowledge essential for sound financial decision-making.

IPPB, established under the Department of Posts with complete government ownership, launched in September 2018 with a mandate to remove barriers for unbanked and underbanked populations by leveraging India's extensive postal network of approximately 165,000 post offices and 300,000 postal employees.

Through this expanded partnership, both organisations reaffirm their commitment to building a financially literate and empowered India, particularly focusing on traditionally underserved rural communities and women as agents of transformative change in the financial landscape.

