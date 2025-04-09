Rajasthan CM Inspects Suratgarh Thermal Plant; Tells Officials To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) As part of his two-day tour of Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the Suratgarh Super Critical Thermal Power Station on Wednesday.

During the visit, he conducted a detailed inspection of the facility and directed officials to ensure the smooth and systematic functioning of all power generation units to maintain an uninterrupted power supply, especially during the peak summer season.

Addressing a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to carry out regular inspections of all technical systems.

He stressed the importance of identifying and resolving potential faults in advance to prevent breakdowns or shutdowns of production units due to technical failures.

CM Sharma also emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of the power generation capacity of each unit to meet growing demand without disruption.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to improving Rajasthan's energy infrastructure, the Chief Minister stated that efforts are underway to boost the state's power generation capacity using cost-effective and modern technologies.

In line with this vision, work orders have been issued for the establishment of a 125/250 MWh Battery Energy Storage System at the Suratgarh Thermal Power Station.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for the development of a 100 MW solar power plant at the station, through a joint venture between RVUNL and Coal India.

These initiatives aim to fulfill the government's resolve to provide reliable daytime electricity to farmers and ensure energy availability for all.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by several key officials and dignitaries, including Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Heeralal Nagar, and Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Abhay Kumar.

Also present were Devendra Shringi, CMD of Rajasthan State Electricity Generation Corporation Limited, Chief Engineer and Additional Secretary (West) Amarjeet Singh, and Chief Engineer of the Suratgarh Super Critical Thermal Power Station KC Singhal, along with various public representatives and senior administrative officers.

The visit underlines the state government's proactive approach to addressing power needs and ensuring energy security for both the agricultural sector and the general public, said officials.