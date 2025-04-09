3664 Cars Exported From The Jordanian Free To Syria Since Beginning Of 2025
Head of the Media Department at the Jordan Customs Department Hashem Al Hashem, on Tuesday revealed in a statement that the number of vehicles coming from the gulf countries towards the Omari area, in the direction of the Jaber borders, since the beginning of 2025 amounted to 120,000 vehicles.
The prices of imported cars in Syria witnessed a "significant" decline to reach a quarter of their previous value as a result of the application of new measures, which contributed to reducing the costs of importing cars, so that the car trade sector revived in Syria and exporting countries, including the Kingdom, Al Rai Newspaper reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment