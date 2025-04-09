Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The number of cars exported from the Zarqa Free Zone towards Syria through Jaber Customs reach 3,664 cars, from the Joint Syrian Free Zone reach 1,070 cars (JT file)

3664 Cars Exported From The Jordanian Free To Syria Since Beginning Of 2025


2025-04-09 02:18:28
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Customs Department at the Zarqa Free Zone Rakkad Eissa, said that the number of cars exported from the Zarqa Free Zone towards Syria through Jaber Customs reached 3,664 cars, and from the joint Syrian Free Zone reached 1,070 cars.

Head of the Media Department at the Jordan Customs Department Hashem Al Hashem, on Tuesday revealed in a statement that the number of vehicles coming from the gulf countries towards the Omari area, in the direction of the Jaber borders, since the beginning of 2025 amounted to 120,000 vehicles.

The prices of imported cars in Syria witnessed a "significant" decline to reach a quarter of their previous value as a result of the application of new measures, which contributed to reducing the costs of importing cars, so that the car trade sector revived in Syria and exporting countries, including the Kingdom, Al Rai Newspaper reported.

