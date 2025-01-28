Clinical Alarm Management Market Size To Hit USD 9.02 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 15.75% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Clinical Alarm Management Growth is Driven by Increasing Demand for Patient Safety and Operational Efficiency Pune, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Clinical Alarm Management Market size was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.75% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Clinical Alarm Management market focuses on reducing alarm fatigue and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare alarm systems. Alarm fatigue occurs when healthcare professionals become desensitized to the overwhelming number of alarms, leading to delayed responses to critical alerts. With an increasing demand for efficient healthcare systems, the focus on improving alarm management has grown significantly. In 2023, the global healthcare industry saw a growing emphasis on the integration of technologies aimed at reducing alarm fatigue while improving patient safety. As healthcare facilities become more complex, the need for centralized and real-time alarm management systems has increased. Additionally, the transition to cloud-based solutions and integrated communication systems has led to a surge in demand for more effective alarm systems. The need for advanced alarm management tools, capable of prioritizing and filtering alarms, has fueled market growth, with centralized systems and cloud-based solutions dominating the market. The supply chain for clinical alarm management solutions is robust, with major players like Honeywell, Philips, and GE Healthcare leading the way in innovation and deployment. These companies are increasingly focusing on offering scalable solutions, integrating AI and machine learning to improve the precision and efficiency of alarm systems. As hospitals continue to modernize and digitalize their infrastructures, the demand for clinical alarm management solutions that can support complex hospital networks and enhance patient safety will continue to rise.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Alarm Management Solutions, IntelliSpace Console, Patient Monitoring Systems, Mobile and Integrated Communication Solutions)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (GE Healthcare Alarm Management Solutions, Patient Monitoring Systems, Carestation Anesthesia Machine, Advanced Patient Monitoring Solutions - Carescape)

Ascom (Ascom Unite Alarm Management, Ascom Telligence Nurse Call System, Ascom Myco Smartphone)

Spok, Inc. (Spok Care Connect, Spok Clinical Alarm Management Solutions, Spok Mobile Alerting System)

Masimo (Masimo Patient Monitoring Systems, Masimo SafetyNet)

Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (NaviCare Nurse Call System, NaviCare Alarm Management System, Hill-Rom Wireless Communication Solutions)

Vocera Communications (Vocera Alarm Management Solutions, Vocera Smartbadge, Vocera Voice and Messaging System)

Capsule Technologies, Inc. (Capsule Alarm Management Solutions, Capsule Patient Monitoring Solutions, Capsule Data Integration Solutions)

Medtronic (Medtronic Alarm Management Solutions, Medtronic Patient Monitoring Systems)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Dräger Alarm Management Solutions, Dräger Patient Monitoring Systems, Dräger Smart Alarms)

Baxter International, Inc. (Baxter Patient Monitoring & Alarm Solutions, Baxter Infusion Systems) Stryker (Stryker Nurse Call Systems, Stryker Medical Alarm Management Solutions) Clinical Alarm Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.42 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.75% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Focus on Patient Safety and Advanced Technologies, Including AI and Remote Monitoring, Drives Market Growth.

Key Segment Analysis

By Product

Dominating Segment: Nurse Call Systems

Nurse call systems dominated the Clinical Alarm Management Market in 2023, holding 45% of the market share. These systems play a vital role in ensuring that healthcare providers can respond promptly to patient needs and emergencies. The dominance of nurse call systems is attributed to their essential role in enhancing communication within healthcare facilities. Hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities rely heavily on these systems to improve operational efficiency. Their integration with electronic health records and real-time tracking capabilities has further driven the demand for these systems. As a result, nurse call systems are expected to continue dominating the market, despite the rapid growth of integrated communication solutions.

By Type

Dominating Segment: Centralized Alarm Management Solutions

Centralized alarm management solutions accounted for 58% of the market share in 2023. These systems enable healthcare facilities to consolidate alarm data from multiple devices into a single platform, streamlining the monitoring and response processes. Centralized systems are particularly advantageous in large healthcare settings, such as multispecialty hospitals, where managing a high volume of alarms can be challenging. By prioritizing and filtering alarms, centralized solutions help ensure that critical alerts are addressed promptly, improving patient outcomes and reducing alarm fatigue. The dominance of centralized alarm management systems is expected to continue as healthcare systems seek more efficient ways to handle the increasing volume of alarms.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Segmentation

By Product



Nurse Call Systems



Button-based systems



Integration communication systems

Other nurse call systems Software



Connectivity Software

Clinical Decision Support tools Other Software



Hardware/Systems



Ventilators



Patient Monitors



Respiratory monitors

Other systems

Services



Consulting & Implementation



Training & Education Integration & Support

By Type



Centralized Alarm Management Solutions Decentralized/Distributed Alarm Management Solutions

By Deployment Mode



On-premise

Cloud-based Hybrid

By End User



Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Maternity Care Centers & Fertility Centers

Home Care Settings

Long-term & Tertiary Care Centers

Trauma And Emergency Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers & OPDs Other end users

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest market share of the Clinical Alarm Management Market at 44.2%. The region's dominance can be attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of alarm management technologies, and strong regulatory support. Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly adopting alarm management solutions to comply with regulatory guidelines and improve patient safety. Additionally, the growing emphasis on reducing alarm fatigue and improving operational efficiency in healthcare settings is driving demand for advanced alarm management systems.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of digitalization in healthcare facilities, the rising elderly population, and a growing awareness of patient safety. The healthcare industry in countries like China, Japan, and India is undergoing significant modernization, leading to the rapid implementation of alarm management technologies.

Recent Developments



In January 2025 , AirStrip Technologies expanded its clinical decision support capabilities by acquiring DECISIO Health, a provider of advanced clinical decision support and visualization tools. This acquisition enhances AirStrip's product portfolio, furthering its goal to improve patient outcomes and optimize clinical workflows.

In November 2024 , GE HealthCare published data from a two-phase pilot study with Cleveland Clinic in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia. The study showcased the effectiveness of the Portrait Mobile continuous monitoring solution, highlighting its ability to encourage timely clinical intervention and reduce alarm fatigue in post-surgical ward settings. In February 2024 , Philips enhanced patient care by reducing alarm noise in patient monitoring systems by up to 66%, contributing to a more peaceful environment. The recent FDA 510(k) clearance of its IntelliVue patient monitor software further supports alarm management strategies, promoting a quieter and more healing atmosphere for patients and caregivers.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Clinical Alarm Management Market by Product

8. Clinical Alarm Management Market by Type

9. Clinical Alarm Management Market by Deployment Mode

10. Clinical Alarm Management Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

