La Rosa Holdings Corp. Strengthens Balance Sheet By Redeeming And Extinguishing A Large Portion Of Outstanding Warrants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration, FL, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the“Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service segments, today announced that it has fully redeemed and extinguished all of its outstanding warrants (the“Warrants”) previously issued to an institutional accredited investor (the“Holder”). These Warrants, which were exercisable for 2,446,634 shares of common stock of the Company, have now been terminated in their entirety and are no longer exercisable, in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Redemption and Cancellation Agreement (the“Redemption Agreement”) signed by the parties on January 22, 2025.

The Company initially issued these Warrants under the securities purchase agreements dated April 1, 2024, and July 16, 2024, as previously disclosed in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 5, 2024, and July 19, 2024.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented,“This milestone marks a significant step in our mission to streamline our capital structure and enhance shareholder value. By fully redeeming and extinguishing these Warrants, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a solid foundation for the Company's sustained growth and long-term success. We believe there is a significant disconnect between the market valuation and the true value of the Company. As we focus on eliminating debt and strengthening our balance sheet, we remain dedicated to achieving profitability in 2025 by acquiring additional real estate brokerage firms, growing our agent network, and expanding into new markets."

In addition, Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp., will be featured in a podcast interview with Zack Morris on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, at 4:00 PM EST. Click here to tune in .

The closings of the acquisitions mentioned in this press release are subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of definitive agreements and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approval and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurances that these transactions will be consummated.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 26 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 6 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and 3 affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company has a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

