Chalice Connect Has Launched Realtor Perks And Realtor MD Delivering Benefits, Discounts, And Savings

- Keith Gregg, Founder/CEO, Chalice ConnectMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chalice Connect has launched Realtor Perks and Realtor MD delivering Benefits, Discounts, and SavingsChalice Connect a leading B2B Marketplace software and Affinity technology platform provider has launched Realtor Perks and Realtor MD to provide over 100,000 + products and services with average saving between 25-45%.As of February 2024, there were 1,515,837 licensed realtors in the United States, according to the National Association of REALTORS(NAR).Most realtors are 1099 Independent Contractors and small business owners who are no different than most small businesses seeking economies of scale, operational efficiency, and expense reduction for increased earnings.Realtors Perks delivers best of need and name brand products and services with Benefits, discounts, and saving rarely accessible to small business owners.We are super excited to address the needs of the millions of Realtors who help millions of America satisfy the America dream of home ownership; while leveraging the collective buying power and relationships that we have tirelessly pursued and secured on behalf of our members.Membership comes with Perks and Benefits; the least of which is access to Fortune 500 GROUP Health Insurance Benefits with average savings of 45% through Realtor MD.The combination of benefits, discounts, and savings is the trifecta of success and has become the hallmark of Chalice and why we are known to be the Holy Grail for Small Business Owners in America says Keith Gregg, Founder & CEO of Chalice Connect.For more information about Realtor Perks visitFor more information about Realtor MD visitTo learn more about Chalice Connect visitContact Information:Keith Gregg...

