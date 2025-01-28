Google aligns map names with US federal updates

(MENAFN) announced on Tuesday that it will adopt President Donald Trump’s preferred names—Mount McKinley and Gulf of America—for Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps, pending updates to federal maps. This decision follows an executive order signed by Trump on his first day back in office, January 20, directing the secretary of the interior to implement the renaming within 30 days.



In a statement shared on X, Google explained that its policy is to align with changes made by the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS). "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources," the company stated. Once GNIS implements the new names, Google Maps in the US will be updated accordingly.



Google emphasized that the updates will only apply domestically and that internationally accepted names will still be displayed outside the United States. This means that Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico may continue to appear under their original names in countries where the changes are not officially recognized.



The renaming has sparked discussions about its impact on international users of Google Maps and the cultural significance of geographic names. While Google’s adherence to official government sources ensures consistency, the decision highlights the complexities of balancing national policies with global perspectives.

MENAFN28012025000045015839ID1109138240