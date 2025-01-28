Domino's® Customers Raise More Than $18 Million For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a beloved tradition at Domino's," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "Each year, we are reminded of the profound difference that Domino's team members, franchisees and customers can make in the lives of children in need of care around the world. I am continuously in awe of St. Jude's devotion to patients and their families – Domino's is honored to contribute to creating brighter futures for them."

The $18 million brings Domino's total amount raised for St. Jude to more than $143 million since the partnership began. In May of 2024, Domino's pledged to reach a fundraising total of $300 million by 2034 to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

2024 marked 21 years of Domino's participation in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. The support of Domino's customers has provided over two decades of donations to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

