DSV, 1149 - NOMINATION OF NEW BOARD MEMBERS

With reference to Company Announcement No. 1145 on 13 December 2024 and in view of closing of DSV A/S' anticipated transformational of Schenker AG, the Board of Directors has decided to nominate Sabine Bendiek and Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen as members of the Board of Directors for the shareholders' decision at the next ordinary general meeting of DSV A/S in March 2025. Sabine Bendiek is a German national with extensive executive experience from international IT executive and non-executive leadership roles and is currently holding various non-executive board positions. Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen lives in Denmark, is Group CFO in Cowi Holding A/S and has international experience from executive financial leadership roles in various industries. If elected at the general meeting, both candidates are expected to serve as ordinary members of the Board of Directors.

Thomas Plenborg, Chairman of the Board:“On behalf of the Board and with the support of the shareholders, I look forward to welcoming Sabine and Natalie to the Board and to draw on their respective extensive international experiences.”

Further, and subject to closing of the acquisition of Schenker AG, the Board of Directors currently has the intention to nominate Jochen Thewes for election as member of the Board of Directors for the shareholders' decision at a future extraordinary general meeting. Jochen Thewes is currently Group CEO in Schenker AG and has a wealth of executive logistics industry experience.

As previously announced Marie-Louise Aamund, Niels Smedegaard and Helle Østergaard Kristiansen will not stand for re-election at the ordinary general meeting in March 2025.

