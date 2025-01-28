Mammography Market To Expand US$ 6,922.7 Million By 2033 GE Healthcare, Analogic Corp, Hologic Inc.Siemens Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mammography Size

Mammography Market Share

Mammography Market Region

Global Mammography Market size is expected to be worth around USD 6,922.7 Million by 2033 from USD 2,742.5 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Report OverviewGlobal Mammography Market size is expected to be worth around USD 6,922.7 Million by 2033 from USD 2,742.5 Million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.Mammography remains a cornerstone in the early detection of breast cancer, offering a non-invasive imaging technique that uses low-dose X-rays to identify abnormalities in breast tissue. This critical diagnostic tool significantly improves survival rates by detecting breast cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.Modern advancements in mammography technology have introduced digital mammography, 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools, enhancing image clarity, accuracy, and detection capabilities. These innovations reduce false positives and improve diagnostic confidence for radiologists, benefiting millions of patients globally.The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that early detection through mammography can reduce breast cancer mortality by up to 30%, underscoring its life-saving potential. Regular screening programs have become standard practice in many countries, driven by public health campaigns promoting awareness and accessibility.Unlock Competitive Advantages With Our PDF Sample Report request-sample/Mammography also plays a pivotal role in guiding biopsies, evaluating treatment responses, and monitoring patients post-therapy. Its integration with emerging technologies continues to optimize breast cancer management, ensuring more personalized and effective care.With breast cancer being the most common cancer among women worldwide, the need for accessible and advanced screening methods is greater than ever. Governments, healthcare providers, and research institutions are committed to expanding mammography services and developing cutting-edge solutions to combat this disease.Key Takeaways. Market Size: The mammography market is projected to reach USD 6,922.7 million by 2033, up from USD 2,742.5 million in 2023.. Market Growth: The market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2024–2033).. Product Type Analysis: Digital systems accounted for 46.8% of the mammography market in 2023, reflecting their widespread adoption.. Technology Analysis: Digital mammography dominated the market, holding an impressive 80.9% share in 2023, due to its superior imaging quality and accuracy.. End-Use Analysis: Hospital settings were the primary end-users, utilizing 76.2% of mammography devices, highlighting the critical role of hospitals in breast cancer diagnosis.. Regional Analysis: North America led the market with a 43.5% share, generating USD 1,192.9 million in revenue in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high screening rates.. Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer: The growing prevalence of breast cancer globally underscores the need for early detection and diagnosis, fueling market growth.. Heightening Awareness: Public health campaigns and government initiatives promoting breast cancer screenings have raised awareness, significantly contributing to the expansion of the mammography market.How Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Changing the Mammography Market?1. Improved Diagnostic Accuracy: AI-powered algorithms analyze mammograms to detect subtle patterns and abnormalities that may be missed by radiologists. This enhances early detection, particularly in cases with dense breast tissue.2. Reduced False Positives and Negatives: AI systems improve diagnostic confidence by reducing errors in interpretation. By identifying suspicious areas with greater precision, AI minimizes unnecessary biopsies and ensures timely treatment.3. Streamlining Workflow: AI optimizes radiologists' workflows by pre-analyzing mammograms and prioritizing cases requiring urgent attention. This reduces reporting time and increases productivity in high-demand settings.4. Personalized Screening: AI incorporates patient data, such as genetic predisposition and risk factors, to recommend tailored screening protocols. This ensures patients receive appropriate care based on individual risk profiles.5. Accessibility and Equity: AI-enabled mobile mammography units and cloud-based platforms expand access to quality breast cancer screening in underserved areas, bridging gaps in healthcare delivery.6. Training and Education: AI tools serve as decision-support systems, aiding radiologists in skill development and providing second opinions, thereby improving diagnostic proficiency.Market Segments:By Product TypeFilm Screen SystemsDigital SystemsAnalog Systems3D SystemsBy TechnologyDigital MammographyBreast TomosynthesisCAD MammographyBy End-userHospitalsSpecialty ClinicsDiagnosis CentersOther end-usersBuy This Premium Research Report@Market DynamicsDriver: Rising Incidence of Breast CancerThe increasing prevalence of breast cancer globally has heightened the demand for effective screening methods. Early detection through mammography significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular mammograms are the most effective way to detect breast cancer early, often before symptoms develop, underscoring the critical role of mammography in combating this disease.Trend: Adoption of Digital and AI-Enhanced MammographyThe integration of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into mammography is transforming breast cancer screening. Digital mammography offers enhanced image quality and storage capabilities, while AI algorithms assist radiologists in identifying subtle abnormalities, potentially increasing diagnostic accuracy. Emerging AI-assisted mammograms aim to improve detection rates, particularly in individuals with dense breast tissue, by providing advanced imaging analysis.Restraint: Disparities in Screening AccessDespite the proven benefits of mammography, disparities in access to screening services persist, particularly among underserved populations. Factors such as socioeconomic status, geographic location, and lack of awareness contribute to lower screening rates in certain groups. Efforts to address these disparities are essential to ensure equitable healthcare outcomes.Opportunity: Public Health Initiatives Promoting ScreeningPublic health campaigns and government initiatives play a pivotal role in increasing mammography utilization. Educational programs that raise awareness about the importance of regular breast cancer screening can lead to higher participation rates. The CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, for instance, provides access to screening for underserved women, highlighting the impact of such initiatives in promoting early detection.Key Objectives Of The Mammography Global Market:To analyze the global Mammography market consumption, industry size estimation, and forecast.To understand the general trends of the global Mammography market by understanding its segments and sub-segments.Focuses on the leading manufacturers of the Global Mammography market to analyze, describe and develop the company's share, revenue, market value, and competitive landscape of the company over the years.To analyze the Mammography market in terms of upcoming prospects, various growth trends, and their contribution to the international market.To analyze the production/consumption analysis of the global Mammography market with respect to key regions.To get detailed statistics about the key factors governing the growth potential of the global Mammography market.Key Market Players:GE HealthcareSiemens HealthcareFujifilm Holdings CorporationAnalogic CorpKoninklijke Philips NVCanon Medical Systems CorpMetaltronica SpAHologic Inc.Toshiba Medical SystemsPlanmed OyOther key playersRegional Analysis:North America is expected to dominate the global mammography market, holding the largest share of 43.5%, with projected revenue of USD 1,192.9 million in 2023. Key drivers in the region include the rising prevalence of breast cancer, substantial R&D investments in breast cancer treatments, and advancements in breast imaging technologies.According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 287,850 new invasive breast cancer cases were projected to be diagnosed in U.S. women in 2022, highlighting the disease's widespread impact. Similarly, the Canadian Cancer Society reported an estimated 28,600 new breast cancer diagnoses among Canadian women in 2022.The high incidence of breast cancer in North America underscores the critical need for early detection and advanced screening tools. Breakthroughs in mammography technology, including 3D mammography and AI-enabled imaging, are driving increased adoption of mammography equipment across the region. These factors position North America as a pivotal market for mammography growth during the forecast period.Key questions answered in the report include:-What are the key factors driving the Mammography market?-What was the size of the Emerging Mammography Market in 2024?-What will be the size of the Emerging Mammography Market in 2033?-Which region is projected to hold the highest market share in the Mammography market?-What is the market size and forecast of the global Mammography market?-What products/segments/applications/areas will be invested in the Global Mammographys Market during the forecast period?-What are the technological trends and regulatory framework of the Global Mammography market?-What is the market share of the key vendors in the global Mammography market?-What are the right modes and strategic moves to enter the Global Mammography Market?Reasons To Buy This ReportThe market record presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation that includes each economic and non-economic element.The market evaluation highlights the consumption of products/services in areas and well-known shows elements influencing the market in every region.It consists of an in-depth analysis of the market from specific views via Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis and provides insights into the market via the Value Chain.The Mammography market file provides an outline of market fee (USD) information for every segment and sub-segment.It consists of an in-depth analysis of the market from distinct views via a 5 forces analysis of the Mammography market and offers insights into the market through the fee chain.Check More Healthcare Reports:Cell-Based Assays Market -Natural Astaxanthin Market -Addiction Rehab Facilities Market -Virtual Health Service Market -Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market -Vitamin D Testing Market -Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market-

Lawrence John

Prudour

+91 91308 55334

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.