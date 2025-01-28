ALZHEIMER's DRUG DISCOVERY FOUNDATION's DIAGNOSTICS ACCELERATOR (DXA) Invests $1.4M In Viewmind's Technology.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDFNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ViewMind has secured a strategic investment of $1.4M from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation DIAGNOSTICS ACCELERATOR (DxA) to support the advancement of its brain health assessment platform, ViewMind AtlasTM. This investment underscores the DxA's commitment to supporting the development of novel biomarkers, including digital assessments, and highlights ViewMind's unique approach to leveraging eye movement and pupillometry data, for early detection of neurological conditions, and to monitor the impact of a treatment on the brain.ViewMind AtlasTM integrates validated neuropsychological assessments with advanced eye-tracking technology via a VR headset. This innovative approach enables non-invasive, scalable, accurate, and repeatable evaluations of cognitive brain health, regardless of an individual's cultural or educational background. The collected data is processed using proprietary algorithms in the cloud, with results delivered in a comprehensive report or accessible via an API.ViewMind's assessment not only measures functional brain health but is also being assessed in BioHermes II, a multinational study to demonstrate its correlation with structural brain imaging techniques like MRI and PET, as well as biomarkers derived from cerebrospinal fluid and blood test. Moreover, it offers the advantages of being non-invasive, scalable, and cost-effective.Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF, says,“ViewMind's assessment based on ocular phenotyping, has the potential to address a critical need for scalable, accurate, non-invasive, and affordable functional brain assessments. The ability to correlate assessment results with structural brain changes, diagnose Alzheimer's early and monitor the impact of treatment would be very impactful for drug development and patient care”.Mark Edwards, CEO and Co-founder of ViewMind, says,“ViewMind is honored to receive investment and support from ADDF and DxA, along with access to their expert advisory network. Our mission is to establish ViewMind as the world's most precise solution for functional and cognitive brain assessments - in essence, the first-ever precision brain meter for accurately measuring functional brain health".We are currently participating in a landmark study to validate ViewMind's ability to correlate functional assessments with blood biomarkers and structural brain tests, including PET imaging and MRI. A companion ViewMind cognitive assessment with a structural brain test that are strongly correlated, would significantly enhance clinical decision-making, patient care and drug development.”ViewMind uses eye-tracking technology to detect patterns of eye movement linked to neurological conditions. These patterns, driven by the brain's complex neuronal networks, provide a unique“ocular phenotype” for different conditions, and is a promising solution to diagnose diseases like Alzheimer's and to monitor subtle cognitive alterations over short time frames. The technology is based on 23 years of scientific research led by its co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Gerardo Fernandez.The testing process is simple: patients wear a headset and complete a short series of visual tasks. The data, analyzed in the cloud using AI, generates a detailed report for clinicians or integrates directly into electronic health records. This approach reduces the need for invasive, time-intensive assessments and supports both clinical decision-making and precision drug development.About ViewMind Inc.ViewMind: Brain Health InSight. ViewMind is a company focused on developing advanced solutions for assessing brain health, based on 23 years of scientific research. It integrates validated neuropsychological assessments with cutting-edge eye-tracking technology via a VR headset, enabling precise, non-invasive evaluations of cognitive and functional brain health. ViewMind's assessments are designed to be scalable, repeatable, and independent of cultural or educational background. The data collected from these assessments is analyzed using proprietary algorithms and can be delivered through comprehensive reports or via an API.For more information, please visit: or contact ...About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid) and blood test (PrecivityAD) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $360 million to fund over 750 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 20 countries. To learn more, please visit: .About The Diagnostics Accelerator (DxA)The Diagnostics Accelerator, created in July 2018, is a $100 million global research initiative from partners including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, among others, to develop novel biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.This research initiative is dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and advance the clinical development of more targeted treatments. Through translational research awards and access to consulting support from industry experts, this program will challenge, assist and fund the research community in both academia and industry to develop novel peripheral and digital biomarkers.

