More Than Skin Deep: Canadian Dermatology Association’S Roadmap To Tackle Canada’S Dermatological Wait Times To Improve Health Outcomes

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) proudly unveils a groundbreaking platform paper, More than Skin Deep: 5 Solutions to Managing Canada's Dermatologist Shortage and Preventing Wider Patient Impacts. This comprehensive roadmap highlights actionable solutions, the essential role of dermatologists in Canadian health care, their expertise in managing acute and chronic skin conditions, and their profound impact on patients' lives.

With rising demand for dermatology services and a critical shortage of specialists, Canadians are experiencing significant wait times for care, an average of at least five months , and, in some cases years. These delays can have serious consequences for patients. Prolonged waits can allow conditions such as skin cancer, psoriasis, and eczema to worsen, leading to more complex and costly treatments , greater physical and mental suffering, and reduced quality of life.

More than Skin Deep provides clear and actionable solutions to address these challenges, providing a roadmap for improving access to timely, high-quality dermatological care across the country.

“This paper marks a pivotal step forward,” said Dr. Gabriele Weichert, B.C.-based Dermatologist and President of the CDA.“Long wait times are not just an inconvenience - they directly affect patient outcomes. By addressing these issues head-on, we can move towards more timely and accessible care that meets the changing needs of patients, regardless of where they live.”

A Path Forward: Five Key Solutions

The CDA's advocacy platform outlines five targeted strategies to strengthen dermatological care:

A Foundation for Future Advocacy

Beyond addressing access issues, More than Skin Deep invites Canadians to learn more about the vital role of dermatology in health care. We urge policymakers, health care leaders, and Canadians to talk about the vital role of dermatologists and their essential role in health care. Together, we can create a future where no one has to wait months for the care they need.

“This isn't just about increasing the number of dermatologists in Canada,” adds Dr. Mark Kirchhof, Ontario-based Dermatologist and President-Elect of the CDA.“It's about creating a system where all Canadians can access quality dermatological care when they need it. By focusing on education, collaboration, and innovation, we can make meaningful strides toward better care for all.”

The CDA's More Than Skin Deep is not just a document; it's a call to action. By investing in dermatology now, we can build a healthier, more equitable future for all Canadians.

“Every day, thousands of people across Canada face the challenges of living with chronic and acute skin, hair, or nail conditions, from managing symptoms to coping with stigma and mental health impacts. Many navigate these difficulties without access to a dermatologist. At the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance (CSPA), we remain committed to patient advocacy. More than Skin Deep will guide our efforts and strengthen our collaboration with the CDA and other patient organizations to drive meaningful change and improve patients' lives," said Ms. Dana Gies, Executive Director, CSPA.

