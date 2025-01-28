Ukraine Returns Five More Children From Russian Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has managed to bring back five children who had been under Russian occupation.

This was reported by the adviser to the Head of the President's Office, Daria Zarivna, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to her, the children were brought back to Ukraine on January 28.

"As part of the Ukrainian President's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA, five more Ukrainian children aged from 1.5 to 18, who had been under Russian for a long time, have returned home. Among the returnees is a 15-year-old daughter of a Ukrainian servicewoman, who was recently freed from captivity. While her mother was imprisoned, the family had to hide their intentions to leave in order not to harm her. Also returning home was an 8-year-old boy who, despite the occupiers' ban, had secretly been attending a Ukrainian online school all this time. Additionally, a 17-year-old young man, with a strong pro-Ukrainian position, personally sought help to escape from the occupation and continue building his future in Ukraine. He celebrated his adulthood already back home," Zarivna reported.

The adviser to the Head of the President's Office also noted that each child's return to Ukraine is a complex operation that requires coordination of many efforts.

"We continue working to bring every Ukrainian child back home," she added.

As reported by Ukrinform, over 2,300 Ukrainian orphaned children are currently in evacuation abroad.