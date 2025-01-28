عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Intersection On Al Duwakhil Street To Be Closed For Road Works

Intersection On Al Duwakhil Street To Be Closed For Road Works


1/28/2025 5:13:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a temporary closure on the roundabout at the intersection between Al Duwakhil Street and Street 1351.

The road closure starting Thursday, Jan 30, will be in place for two weeks to complete the infrastructure and road works.

During this time, users of the roundabout will be required to make a U-turn and use internal streets to reach their destinations.

MENAFN28012025000063011010ID1109137545


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search