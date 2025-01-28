Intersection On Al Duwakhil Street To Be Closed For Road Works
1/28/2025 5:13:43 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a temporary closure on the roundabout at the intersection between Al Duwakhil Street and Street 1351.
The road closure starting Thursday, Jan 30, will be in place for two weeks to complete the infrastructure and road works.
During this time, users of the roundabout will be required to make a U-turn and use internal streets to reach their destinations.
