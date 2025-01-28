Ukraine Joins NATO Reserve Officers Forum - Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, took part in the forum of the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) in Gummersbach, Germany. The participants discussed the training of reserve forces and the development of a national resistance system.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's involvement in the Confederation opens up many new opportunities for our country. CIOR runs exercises and training sessions that prepare participants for modern challenges, such as hybrid wars and cyberattacks. In addition, the organization provides joint training, competitions, and exchange of experience between reserve officers from allied nations under NATO command,” Melnyk emphasized.

New Weaponry Products Designed and Manufactured Domestically in Ukraine that Became Available in 2024

As noted, the participants discussed key issues, including the training of reserve forces and the development of a national resistance system.

In addition, the CIOR President and the leadership of the Confederation highly appreciated Ukraine's efforts in creating an effective system of national resistance, which is implemented with the participation of the Ministry of Defense, civil society leaders, and local authorities.

Special attention was also paid to Ukraine's practical experience in strengthening the national resilience at the level of society.

In particular, the Deputy Minister of Defense, as a combat veteran, shared his experience in organizing defense, national resistance, and interaction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with civil society and local self-government.

"Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom, but also for the common values ​​of the democratic world. Military, humanitarian and financial assistance from international partners became possible thanks to the determination and solidarity of the Ukrainian people, their ability to resist," Melnyk added.

Memo: CIOR is the world's largest such organization, uniting 1.3 million reserve officers of NATO member states. The organization is affiliated with the Alliance as an advisory body and focuses its efforts on strengthening the role and capabilities of reserve forces within NATO to enhance international security.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine was invited to associate membership in the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR), affiliated with NATO.